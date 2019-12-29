David Prutton shares his prediction for Derby County’s clash with Charlton

Derby County face another tough test as they welcome Charlton Athletic to the Pride Park Stadium.

The Rams are enduring a difficult season and find themselves on a run of seven games without a victory in the league.

That has left them floundering in 18th place in the league and with little chance of fulfilling their ambitions of challenging for promotion.

As for Charlton it’s all about survival this term.

The Addicks are currently 17th in the Championship after ending a poor run of form with a 3-2 victory over Bristol City on Boxing Day – a result which David Prutton is expecting them to build on against Derby.

Writing for Sky Sports, he said: “Derby got an important late point at Wigan on Boxing Day but are still drifting alarmingly towards the wrong end of the table after seven without a win.

Charlton, however, got a huge result against Bristol City to get back to winning ways.

“That will fill them with confidence and I think they’ll win at Pride Park.”

David Prutton’s prediction: Derby County 1-2 Charlton Athletic The verdict It’s been a tough old season for Derby County this term. Things haven’t gone to plan under the new manager, and facing a tough test in Lee Bowyer’s side is not what they’ll need as fixtures continue to pile up. Supporters will be hoping that their quality will see them through against the Addicks.