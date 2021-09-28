David Prutton shares his prediction ahead of West Brom’s trip to Cardiff City

David Prutton has backed West Brom to pile the misery on Mick McCarthy and Cardiff City by picking up three points in the Welsh capital tonight.

Valerien Ismael’s side have enjoyed a strong start to the season, as they’re unbeaten in nine and currently second in the table. For the Bluebirds, it’s a different story, as they have lost three in a row and are languishing in the bottom half.

The latest of those losses, a 5-1 hammering at Blackburn, has increased the pressure on McCarthy and things don’t get any easier for him as Albion visit.

And, writing in his regular Sky Sports column, pundit Prutton went for a 2-1 away win in the clash tonight, a result which would take Ismael’s side to the top of the league for tomorrow night at least.

Even though the form suggests that the Baggies will pick up the points, they will have to end what has been a poor run in Cardiff, as they haven’t won this fixture away from home since 1974, although fixtures haven’t been played regularly between the two during that period.

The verdict

You would expect this to be a hard-fought game but Albion do appear to have that additional quality in the final third that could make the difference, so a narrow away win is a result many will agree with.

McCarthy will be desperate for his side to bounce back after an embarrassing showing last time out, so Albion will be aware that they may need to stand firm at times.

Ultimately, it should be a tough game and both teams are very direct in the way they play, so it might not be a classic but it’s very important to both clubs.

