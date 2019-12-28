David Prutton shares his prediction ahead of West Brom’s clash with Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough face a difficult test as they travel to face West Brom on Sunday.

The Teessiders have been in decent form of late after winning three and losing just one of their last five fixtures in all competitions.

The latest result came on Boxing Day as Jonathan Woodgate’s side secured their fourth-straight home victory with a narrow 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at the Riverside Stadium.

As for the Baggies, things are going very well.

West Brom are in sensational form as they enjoy a staggering run of 14 games without a defeat – a stretch which puts them three points clear at the top of the Championship.

The hope will be that a victory over Jonathan Woodgate’s side will see them extend their lead at the top of the table – something that David Prutton expects to happen.

The pundit was writing for Sky Sports, when he revealed that he expected West Brom to secure a 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough.

The verdict It’s hard to look past West Brom for this one. Slaven Billic’s side are in excellent form, and while Middlesbrough have picked up of late, it’s unlikely that they’ll be able to match the strength of the Baggies.