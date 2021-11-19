David Prutton shares his prediction ahead of Nottingham Forest’s trip to Reading

David Prutton has backed former club Nottingham Forest to continue their positive start under Steve Cooper by picking up three points at Reading this weekend.

The former Swansea chief has made an instant impact since succeeding Chris Hughton at the City Ground, although they do head into the fixture with just one win in four.

Nevertheless, the manner of the convincing victory over Preston last time out will ensure they head to Berkshire with real confidence, and, writing in his Sky Sports column, pundit Prutton went for a narrow away win.

“Even though we knew it was coming, it will still be a hit to Reading’s morale to see their place in the table after that points deduction. Especially after the morale-boosting return to winning ways before the international break.

“Nottingham Forest also got back among the wins, and Steve Cooper’s men are just four points off the top six. I do fancy them to get a win that could take them a little bit closer on Saturday. 1-2”

Veljko Paunovic’s side were deducted six points in the week, meaning they go into the clash just four points above the relegation zone.

The verdict

Most will expect this to be a close game, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if it is decided by a single goal.

Even though Forest have improved significantly under Cooper, they will still expect a very tough game against a Reading side that are very capable on their day.

The points deduction might galvanise those at the club, so they will fancy their chances as well, as both search for much-needed three points to push up the Championship table.

