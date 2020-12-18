David Prutton shares exciting prediction ahead of Norwich City’s clash with Cardiff City

Norwich City face a tricky test as they welcome Cardiff City to Carrow Road on Saturday lunchtime.

The Canaries have enjoyed an excellent season so far and find themselves sitting at the top of the Championship as we enter the hectic festive schedule.

Four wins from their last four will mean that confidence is high in Daniel Farke’s squad, but they know they’ll face a big physical battle this time around.

Cardiff City are in decent form themselves after winning four of their last five league fixtures.

A 3-2 victory over Birmingham City on Wednesday evening will ensure that morale is high in Neil Harris’ squad and that’s why the Bluebirds will be cautiously optimistic of causing an upset against Norwich.

David Prutton has watched both sides closely so far this term, and while he admits that Cardiff are a danger he’s predicted a 3-2 victory for Norwich that will see them extend their fine form.

The big festive Norwich City quiz: Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 In what year were Norwich City formed? 1902 1904 1906 1908

Writing for Sky Sports, Prutton said: “Norwich just keep finding ways to win games, and it’s not a huge amount of surprise considering the quality they have in the final third with Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia.

“Cardiff were disappointing against Swansea last week, but bounced back well with a great win on Wednesday night, coming from behind to beat Birmingham.

“There will be goals here, but I just can’t back against Norwich.”

The Verdict

It would take a brave person to bet against Norwich City at the moment.

Daniel Farke’s side are looking like the real deal this term and it seems like they’re fully focused on securing automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Cardiff City will be hoping to reach the play-offs but they’ll know that the clash at Carrow Road is something of a free hit for them.