David Prutton shares Derby County prediction ahead of Swansea City test

Derby County will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run on Tuesday evening as they host Swansea City.

The Rams haven’t lost in their last five games and are slowly building momentum that could see them escape the drop zone this week if results go their way.

Of course they’ll have to earn that as they face an in-form Swansea City side.

Steve Cooper’s team are brimming with confidence after their South Wales derby victory over Cardiff City at the weekend and they’ll be hoping to follow that up with a win against the Rams.

While Rooney’s side are showing improvements, EFL pundit David Prutton has backed the Swans to pick up a 2-1 victory to end Derby’s recent hot streak.

Writing for Sky Sports, Prutton said: “It’s five games unbeaten for Rams interim boss Wayne Rooney now, with no indication of when or if he might be replaced by a permanent successor.

“He has picked up seven points from five games and it doesn’t look as though it’ll be too long before they exit the bottom three.

“I’m not sure it’ll be on Wednesday, though.

“Swansea looked good as they recorded a comfortable win over Cardiff in the South Wales derby and are keeping pace with early favourites Norwich and Bournemouth. Away win.”

The Verdict

This is going to be a tough one for Derby County.

Swansea City look like genuine contenders to secure promotion this season and so getting a result against them will not come easy.

Never say never, but I can’t see the Swans losing this one.