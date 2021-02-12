David Prutton shares Bristol City prediction that Watford fans will surely love

Watford face a huge test as they take on Bristol City this weekend.

The Hornets enduring a bit of a slump in form at the moment having gone on a run of three matches without a victory.

What’s more concerning for Xisco Munoz’s side is that those results have come against teams that they were expected to beat – Millwall, Queens Park Rangers and Coventry City.

That’s why the clash with the Robins is now crucial.

Three points could close the gap on the automatic promotion spots but Dean Holden’s side will be no pushovers.

Bristol City are currently in 10th position with a victory likely to push them closer to the play-off spots.

There’s plenty to play for but according to David Prutton it’s likely that Watford could be about to get themselves back to winning ways with a 2-0 win.

Writing for Sky Sports, Prutton said: “Watford were disappointing at Coventry last week.

“They look less than the sum of their parts because they have some terrific players. They are a run of form away from the top two and are still in fourth, so it’s too early for them to be worried.

“It’s probably a good time to face Bristol City. They are in poor form and have all kinds of injury problems. Watford should have too much.”

The verdict

This is a massive match for Watford.

The Hornets are really struggling at the moment but what’s even more concerning is the lack of fight within the team.

Something has to to give and Xisco Munoz will be hoping that his players get a positive result before the pressure starts to build on his position.