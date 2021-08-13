David Prutton shares Barnsley prediction ahead of clash with Coventry City

Barnsley are preparing for another test test as they take on Coventry City this weekend.

The Tykes got their season off to a solid enough start last week as they played out a 1-1 draw with Cardiff City in South Wales thanks to a goal from Toby Sibbick.

While they did suffer a penalty shootout defeat to Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup first round midweek, the hope is that the Yorkshire side will be able to record their first victory over the season as they return to a jam-packed Oakwell.

As for Coventry City they’ll be hoping for more of the same.

The Sky Blues enjoyed a wonderful start to their Championship campaign as they recorded a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest last week.

Those three points came courtesy of a 96th minute effort from Kyle McFadzean who gave the home supporters a perfect start to the season ahead.

While confidence will be high in Coventry’s camp it seems that David Prutton is expecting a difficult match for Mark Robins’ side.

Delivering his predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton backed Barnsley to secure a 2-1 victory over the Sky Blues to give Markus Schopp’s side a crucial first win of the season.

The verdict

It’s hard to dispute David Prutton’s prediction here.

Barnsley were a joy to behold last term after they went on to defy the odds and secure a spot in the play-offs last term, something that the club will be looking to replicate in front of their home supporters.

Coventry City will be brimming with confidence going into this one but a clash with the Tykes is always going to be a tough test at Oakwell.

Barnsley will surely be favourites going into this contest and that’s why a home win probably looks like a decent shout from the Sky Sports EFL host.