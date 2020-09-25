David Prutton runs the rule over QPR’s clash with Middlesbrough

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his prediction for the Championship tie between QPR and Middlesbrough on Saturday, suggesting it’ll end in a 1-1 draw.

The R’s slipped to a 3-2 loss at the hands of Coventry City last Friday, losing to the newly-promoted side despite taking the lead through Lyndon Dykes’ penalty.

Mark Warburton will be hoping he can get his side back playing the way they did on the opening weekend when they claimed an impressive 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

It looks set to be a clash of styles at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday with the open and attacking R’s welcoming Neil Warnock’s Boro.

The North East club have kept things pretty tight so far this season but struggled in the final third, with Marcus Browne’s equaliser against Bournemouth their only goal so far.

They’re still looking for their first win of the season and, on the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted that search will go on – suggesting the game will end as a 1-1 draw.

The Verdict

This looks like it could be a really interesting game as two teams with differing styles face off in west London.

As we saw last term, the R’s strength is also their weakness. Their open style of play allows them to pour forward in attack but means they’re vulnerable going the other way.

Boro have the opposite issue in that their structured approach often means they struggle to break things down.

A low scoring draw seems like it could happen but I feel that QPR might just have too much for the visitors in this one.