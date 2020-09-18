David Prutton runs the rule over Millwall’s trip to face Rotherham

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted that Rotherham United will claim their second win of the season when they host Millwall on Saturday.

The Millers beat fellow Championship new boys Wycombe last weekend having grabbed a late win through Michael Ihiekwe’s 91st-minute header.

Paul Warne’s side were a little fortunate to claim all three points as the Chairboys had arguably the better of the opportunities but just couldn’t find the back of the net.

They now welcome Millwall to the New York Stadium after Gary Rowett’s started their Championship campaign with a goalless draw against Stoke City.

The south London side secured an impressive eighth-place finish last term but looked a little lacking in the final third against the Potters.

Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott is set to miss tomorrow’s tie against Rotherham, which won’t help them when it comes to firepower.

On the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted that Millwall will fail to win for a second consecutive week and indicated the game will end as a 1-0 victory for Rotherham.

The Verdict

This is a bold prediction from Prutton, who has suggested that the newly promoted Millers will grab a second-consecutive victory on Saturday.

Millwall may not have started the season with a win but they were solid against Stoke and you feel that Rowett will hope to use that as a starting point to build upon.

The first goal could be key in this one. I can’t say I’m hugely convinced by the visitors’ attacking options but if they can go ahead, it’s tough to see Rotherham getting back into it.