David Prutton reveals which teams he expects to be relegated from the Championship

The battle to survive in the Championship is set to reach a conclusion on Wednesday evening, with a number of teams still in with a chance of survival.

Hull City are currently sat bottom of the second-tier standings, and know that they need somewhat of a miracle to stay up, as they’ll need to thrash Cardiff City, and rely on other results elsewhere.

Whilst Barnsley take on promotion-chasing Brentford, so it seems a tough ask for Gerhard Struber’s side to retain their Championship status for another season.

Luton Town occupy the last spot in the relegation zone, but are only behind Charlton Athletic on goal difference heading into their match against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

The Addicks are set to take on league-leaders Leeds United in what is certain to be a tricky test for Lee Bowyer’s side.

Whilst Wigan Athletic are also in contention to drop down into League One, with the club’s potential points deduction coming into place after their last match against Fulham.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton felt as though Hull City and Barnsley are highly unlikely to win their fight against the drop, before admitting that he expects Wigan to beat Fulham to ease their relegation fears.

“It gets a little complicated down the bottom! Let’s get the easy bits out of the way first. You cannot really see Hull staying up from here, and I think Barnsley will be beaten at Brentford – despite their brilliant effort against Nottingham Forest on Sunday to keep themselves in contention.

“I happen to think Wigan will beat Fulham and that will be enough to take them up and just about clear once you have factored in the 12-point deduction.”

Prutton went on to predict that Luton would come out on top against Blackburn, which would mean that Charlton would join Barnsley and Hull City in being relegated into League One.

“Luton have got decent opponents in Blackburn, but they just need the win that little bit more so I have to back them to scrape a victory at Kenilworth Road.

“That leaves Charlton. Of all the times to head to Leeds and Elland Road, this is probably the best. However, we saw on Sunday that Marcelo Bielsa’s side are pretty motivated, and they will want to end the season on a high. Even with nothing to play for, I think they will be too good for the Addicks.”

The Verdict:

It’s going to be a real battle that will go down to the wire.

Hull are almost certainly down with their shocking goal difference, and I just cannot see them getting anything from their match against Cardiff City, who need a result themselves.

Barnsley I think will drop down back into the third tier, as they couldn’t have asked for a much tough match on Wednesday, as they take on promotion-chasing Brentford at Griffin Park, and I just can’t see them being good enough to get anything from that one.

I really wouldn’t be surprised to see Luton survive, as they’re playing a Blackburn Rovers side that have absolutely nothing to play for. With Charlton Athletic taking on league-leaders Leeds United, I think they’ll struggle to get anything to show for their efforts at Elland Road.

So, Hull, Barnsley and Charlton to be relegated tonight for me.