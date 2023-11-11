Highlights David Prutton believes Leeds need to utilise the monentum they have.

Leeds United's slow start to the season was expected due to disruptions caused by a takeover and loan exits of key players.

Leeds have managed to improve their form after the first international break and are still in the race for automatic promotion.

David Prutton believes Leeds United need to capitalise on the momentum they currently have in their pursuit of automatic promotion, speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Whites made a pretty slow start to the season, winning just one of their opening five league games before the first international break.

This isn't a massive surprise considering their summer had been disrupted by their takeover and the loan exits of some key players, with contract clauses seeing many players leave the club temporarily.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

They also didn't manage to complete their transfer business until the latter stages of the window, with their midfield looking weak until Glen Kamara and Illia Gruev arrived at Elland Road.

Thankfully for Daniel Farke, the West Yorkshire side managed to improve their form after the first international break and they haven't looked back, with a blip at Southampton perhaps their most disappointing result since that early run of fixtures.

What do Leeds United need to do in their quest to catch Leicester City and Ipswich Town?

Despite recent positivity, with Leeds securing a win at league leaders Leicester City last week, they still find themselves a considerable amount of points behind them and Ipswich Town.

They have closed the gap on Ipswich slightly with the Tractor Boys drawing their past two games, but there's still plenty of work to do.

On what the Whites need to do right now to continue challenging for a top-two finish, Prutton said: "Leicester have lost just two games all season and Leeds have lost just three which just goes to show that putting games to bed has hindered Leeds to a certain degree.

"But that result and performance kind of broke new ground with regards to what Leeds do in the next run of fixtures off the back of the international break.

Championship Top Three P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 15 20 39 2 Ipswich Town 15 14 36 3 Leeds United 15 10 28

"Leeds have got to make sure that they drive home that momentum that they have got.

"It's a big gap to both Ipswich and Leicester but it's not insurmountable, purely because we've only just got into November.

"There's so many games and so many opportunities to make sure that they stay as close to the top two as possible and perhaps the pressure has now slightly moved back on to Ipswich to get back to winning ways and Leicester also."

Can Leeds United still catch Leicester City and Ipswich Town?

There's eight points separating them and Ipswich - and plenty of the season left to go.

With this in mind, Leeds can still secure a top-two spot.

They have a stronger squad than Ipswich on paper and a decent amount of depth in some positions, so they should definitely be looking to finish above the Tractor Boys.

But despite Leeds' win against Leicester not too long ago, you would back the latter to finish top of the table considering how consistent they have been for much of the season.

Automatic promotion could still be on the cards for the Whites though.