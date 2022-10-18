David Prutton reveals score prediction ahead of Reading’s trip to Swansea City

David Prutton believes that Reading will fall to a third successive defeat when they take on Swansea City in Wales tonight.

After a fantastic start to the season, the Royals have picked up just one point from their past three games, which includes back-to-back defeats.

And, things don’t get any easier for Paul Ince’s side, as they travel to take on the Swans, who have picked up after what had been a slow start, although they were heavily beaten 4-0 by Burnley last time out.

Nevertheless, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has backed Russell Martin’s men to get back on track tonight, as he went for a 2-1 victory in his regular prediction column.

However, if the Swans are to get the victory, they will have to do so without the influential Joel Piroe, who was sent off at Turf Moor for an alleged stamp and the club have decided not to appeal against the dismissal.

Meanwhile, there are no fresh injury concerns for Ince, who hopes to guide his side to a third victory on the road this season.

The verdict

This is a tough game to call as both sides are separated by just a point, so it shows that they are evenly matched.

Therefore, you would expect a very close game and Prutton’s call that it will be decided by a single goal isn’t too much of a surprise.

With Reading’s mixed away form, combined with Swansea’s mini-resurgence on their own patch where they’ve won three of their last four, you can see why he has just about given the hosts the edge – although Piroe’s absence could be a problem.

