David Prutton reveals prediction for Sheffield Wednesday v Watford

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted that Sheffield Wednesday will pick up their second win on the bounce when they welcome Watford to Hillsborough later today.

The Owls began the season with a 12-point deduction but they’ve now moved to -9 after an opening weekend victory against Cardiff City.

New look front duo Josh Windass and Jordan Rhodes both found the net for Garry Monk’s side as they hit the ground running in the 2020/21 campaign.

They now welcome a Watford side to South Yorkshire that will also be looking to make it two wins in two.

Vladimir Ivic has got a frightening squad available to him and picked up his first three points as Hornets boss with a 1-0 against Middlesbrough last weekend.

On the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted that the Serbian coach will taste defeat for the first time in his tenure on Saturday and suggested the game will end 2-1 to the Owls.

That result would leave Wednesday still bottom of the table but see them climb to -6 points, while it could see Watford drop out of the top half.

The Verdict

This is a bold call from Prutton given the quality in the Watford squad.

Wednesday were really impressive against Cardiff and seem to have the bit between their teeth as they look to overcome their points deduction.

They host a Hornets squad that’s packed with talent but one that failed to get out of first gear against Boro last weekend.

Will they be able to find the next gear against the Owls? Or will Monk’s men prove too much for them? It’s going to be very interesting to find out.