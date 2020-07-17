David Prutton reveals prediction for QPR v Millwall clash

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has revealed his prediction for the clash between QPR and Millwall on Saturday, suggesting Gary Rowett’s side will win 2-1 in west London.

With two games left of the Championship season, Millwall’s play-off hopes are still alive and they’ll be keen to secure all three points against an out-of-form R’s side.

Mark Warburton’s men have won just once since the 2019/20 campaign got back underway – losing five of their seven games since the restart.

The hosts picked up a point against Luton Town in midweek but look on course a lower mid-table finish this term.

Millwall will be hoping to make it three wins in three and four in their last five when they travel to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium tomorrow, knowing that a win could see them climb into the play-off places.

Writing for the Sky Sports website, Prutton predicted Rowett’s men will take all three points back home to south London with them on Saturday.

He suggested that Millwall will win 2-1 tomorrow – meaning their play-off hopes would stay alive heading into the final fixture of the campaign.

The Verdict

You feel Prutton is bang on here. QPR showed some positive signs against Luton but Millwall are chasing the play-offs, meaning they’re likely to have their tails up on Saturday.

Rowett deserves a huge amount of credit for the job he has done at the Den already as few people will have picked them as top-six contenders when he took charge.

It’s been a frustrating month or so for the R’s and you’d imagine that’s likely to continue for Warburton’s men, who are safe from relegation and don’t really have anything to play for.