David Prutton reveals prediction for Hull City’s trip to face West Brom

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has revealed his prediction for West Bromwich Albion’s clash with Hull City on Saturday, suggesting that Slaven Bilic’s side will pick up all three points at the Hawthorns.

The Baggies picked up their first win since the return of the Championship on Wednesday, securing a comprehensive 3-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday.

That result allowed them to move within a point of league leaders Leeds United and ensured they retain a five-point gap over the chasing pack.

The form of third-placed Brentford will likely be of particular concern for Bilic’s men and they’ll feel a game against relegation-threatened Hull is a must-win.

The Tigers, however, are coming off a vital 2-1 win over Middlesbrough in midweek – a result that has seen them climb to 19th.

They’re still just two points above the bottom three, though, and could end the weekend in the relegation zone if they suffer defeat on Sunday.

Writing on the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted just that will happened, suggesting that West Brom will beat Hull 3-1 at the Hawthorns.

The Verdict

It’s hard to argue with Prutton’s prediction here. Hull will be buoyed by their victory last night but they face a West Brom side that look to have found their form once again.

The Baggies played some dazzling football against Wednesday in midweek and you feel the Tigers will be unable to keep up with them if they reach that sort of level once again.

With the Bees breathing down their neck, these are the sort of games that Bilic’s side need to be winning and you feel they will get the job done on Sunday.