David Prutton reveals prediction for Huddersfield Town v Preston

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his prediction on Preston North End’s trip to face Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, indicating he feels the points will be shared.

The Terriers claimed a vital win against Birmingham City in midweek and Danny Cowley will be hoping his side can carry the momentum from that result into the clash against Preston.

Huddersfield are just two points above the bottom three and with the recent form of Barnsley and Luton Town, it looks set to be a really tight battle for survival.

Alex Neil’s side are battling at the other end of the Championship and will be hoping to close the gap on the top six with a win on Saturday, which currently stands at four points.

Preston have endured dreadful fortunes since the season got back underway – picking up just one point from three games.

Having suffered defeat at the hands of two fellow top-six hopefuls in that period, the North West club are in real danger of seeing their play-off hopes evaporate if they don’t turn things around soon.

Writing for the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted their frustration will continue and suggested it will end as a goalless draw at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Verdict

You can certainly see where Prutton is coming from here. Preston have struggled since the return of the Championship, while Huddersfield are fighting for their survival in the second tier.

That said, time is running out for Neil’s side to kick-start their play-off push and that may just give them the push they need to get back to winning ways.

You feel this could well be the sort of game that is decided by which side is more clinical in front of goal.