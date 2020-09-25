David Prutton reveals prediction for Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has run the rule over Bristol City’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Ashton Gate, predicting the visitors will claim a 2-1 win.

Wednesday are bottom of the table after starting the season with a 12-point deduction following an EFL charge.

Monk’s men have climbed to -8 after beating Cardiff City and drawing with Watford in their opening two games, producing impressive performances in both.

They now travel to the South West to face a Robins side that were handed their first defeat of the season by Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup last night.

New City head coach Dean Holden has led his sides to two wins in two in the league and told the Bristol Post last night that his side’s “full focus” was on extending that run.

On the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted that they won’t be able to do that on Sunday and suggested that the Owls will come away with a 2-1 win.

A victory for Wednesday would be their fifth on the bounce against the Robins, with the Bs3 outfit not having beaten them since March 2018.

The Verdict

This looks like a game that could go either way to me.

Their defeat last night aside, the Robins have made an impressive start to the season and, after narrowly getting past Coventry City in their season opener, produced a strong display last weekend.

Wednesday have had the tougher schedule thus far and you feel that could benefit them as Monk’s men arrive at Ashton Gate.

They’ll be hoping they can make it five in a row against the Robins.