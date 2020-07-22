David Prutton reveals prediction as West Brom push for promotion v QPR

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his prediction on West Bromwich Albion’s vital final day clash against QPR, suggesting they will secure promotion with a 2-0 win.

The Baggies sit second in the table as things stand and know that anything but a win could see them lose out on automatic promotion – with both Brentford and Fulham waiting to pounce.

Slaven Bilic’s side have been in poor form of late, failing to win in their last three, and face a QPR side fresh off a 4-3 victory against Millwall on Saturday.

That result ended Millwall’s play-off hopes and Mark Warburton’s side will be hoping to hand the Baggies similar disappointment at the Hawthorns this evening.

The R’s have not looked the same side since the Championship restart but on the back of their win against the Lions, will be hoping to finish their 2019/20 campaign with a flourish.

Writing for the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted they’ll be unable to do that and suggested that the Baggies will claim a 2-0 victory.

That result would mean West Brom finish second and are automatically promoted to the Premier League.

It could mean that the R’s finish as low as 16th – depending on results elsewhere.

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Prutton prediction for this one.

The Baggies may have had a recent wobble but QPR have been very disappointing since the season got back underway and you back Bilic’s side to get the job done.

Their slip-up against Huddersfield Town last Friday looked to have given Brentford the advantage but luckily for them the Bees were unable to take their chance.

You feel that will have shocked West Brom into action and they’re unlikely to make the same mistake this time.