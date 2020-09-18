David Prutton reveals prediction as Nottingham Forest host Cardiff City

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has revealed his prediction for Nottingham Forest’s clash with Cardiff City on Saturday, suggesting the Championship tie will end in a 2-2 draw.

Forest slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of QPR on the opening weekend, which will have been far from the start that Sabri Lamouchi will have been hoping for after the nightmarish end to last season.

The Reds have been busy in the transfer window again and it’ll interesting to see if the Frenchman looks to ring the changes against a Cardiff side fresh off a defeat themselves.

The Bluebirds were poor in their 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday and Neil Harris will be determined to ensure his side bounces back and claims their first win of the season at the City Ground.

On the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted that Cardiff will be unable to do that, suggesting instead that the Saturday lunchtime kick-off will end as a 2-2 draw.

He noted: “Nottingham Forest’s performance at QPR last weekend would suggest they haven’t quite recovered from last season’s disastrous ending yet. Sabri Lamouchi needs to find a way to shake that out of them as quickly as possible.

“Cardiff also got off to a really poor start last week at home to Sheffield Wednesday. That is the type of game they need to be winning if they want to push into the top six again. Both sides need to get off the mark on Saturday, and both would probably take a point.”

That would likely an unsatisfactory result for both coaches and could mean they remain near the bottom of the table.

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Prutton on this one.

Both Forest and Cardiff looked lacklustre last weekend and it seems as though they could both be carrying some of the lethargy that oftenda comes with missing out on the play-offs. The short pre-season will not have helped in that regard either.

A win for either side could be the perfect way for them to get things back on the right track, it could be the sort of game that’s decided by tight margins.