David Prutton reveals his thoughts ahead of Luton Town vs Stoke City

Luton Town will be looking to extend their unbeaten run at Kenilworth Road to seven tomorrow when Stoke City make the trip to Bedfordshire.

The Hatters, whose sole defeat on home soil this season came in the form of a 5-0 defeat against Birmingham City, currently occupy eighth position in the league table, with tomorrow’s opponents two places but one point above them.

The Potters will be hoping to strengthen their promotion bid with a victory at Luton tomorrow, after securing their first win in five against Blackpool during the week.

Michael O’Neill’s side recorded their first victory away from the Bet 365 Stadium since mid-August with their narrow 1-0 win over The Seasiders and will be striving to make it two in two.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that Luton will edge this contest against The Potters, penning down a 2-1 victory for the hosts.

The verdict

Excluding Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Preston, Luton have proven to be extremely difficult to beat in recent weeks and are deserving to be competing around the play-off positions.

The Hatters’ home record has certainly helped them into a strong position in the table, and they will be hoping that Kenilworth Road remains a fortress in what remains of this season.

Stoke will take a lot of confidence from their midweek win in Lancashire, especially when considering Blackpool were in such good form.

The Potters have enjoyed playing against Luton since The Hatters were promoted back to the Championship, and will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to five Championship games versus Luton.