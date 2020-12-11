David Prutton reveals his expectations for Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Barnsley

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has issued his prediction for Sheffield Wednesday’s match against at Barnsley at Hillsborough on Saturday, where he is tipping the Tykes to claim a 1-0 win.

The clash between these two Yorkshire clubs is often a hotly-contested affair, and it seems Prutton is expecting a game of a similar nature when the two go head to head this weekend.

Wednesday go into the game still looking for their first win since appointing Tony Pulis as manager, and sit bottom of the Championship table, four points from safety.

Barnsley meanwhile, are impressing under Valerien Ismael, and go into the 16th in the standings, ten points clear of the relegation zone.

Perhaps understandably therefore, it is the visitors who Prutton is backing to come away with all three points from this one, predicting a narrow 1-0 win for Ismael’s side.

Writing about the game in his regular predictions column for Sky Sports, the former Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton midfielder said: “It is hard to see where the goals are going to come from for Sheffield Wednesday. Tony Pulis might try to address that in January, but there are a lot of games between now and then and he needs to find a solution.

“Barnsley have won six in 10 under Valerien Ismael. Their recent record against Wednesday is not good, but the balance may tipped a little in their favour for this one. Away win!”

The Verdict

In all honesty, it does feel difficult to argue with Prutton’s prediction here.

It is hard to see quite where Wednesday are getting their next win from at the minute, while Barnsley have looked both solid at the back and dangerous going forward since the arrival of Ismael.

As a result, you can see the Tykes claiming all three points here, and a result such as that would only serve to put yet more pressure on Wednesday at the bottom of the table, something which even so early in his time in the role, you feel Pulis will be desperate to avoid.