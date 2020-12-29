David Prutton reveals his expectation for Cardiff’s trip to Wycombe

David Prutton is tipping Cardiff City to claim a narrow win when they make the trip to Adams Park to face Wycombe Wanderers this evening.

With these two clubs enduring mixed fortunes so far this season, this is a game that could well have an impact in both the race for the play-offs, and the battle to avoid relegation.

Wycombe begin the evening bottom of the Championship table, four points adrift of safety, with their late 2-1 defeat at Bristol City on Boxing Day meaning they have now failed to win any of their last 11 games.

Cardiff, meanwhile go into the game 12th in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the play-offs, having suffered defeats to three of the current top six in their last four games.

Perhaps as a result of that, Prutton appears to be expecting a tight encounter here, although he believes that the Bluebirds will come away with all three points.

Writing in his regular predictions column for Sky Sports, the former Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest midfielder has backed Neil Harris’ side to claim a 2-1 win.

The Verdict

I do think that Prutton may be about right with his prediction for this game here.

Cardiff have not entirely been convincing in recent weeks, and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways quickly to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Wycombe are of course badly in need of points as well, and they have shown they can scrap at this level, but you do feel as though Cardiff will just have a bit too much for them and claim all three points.