Pundit David Prutton says he is cautiously optimistic about reports that Reading's proposed takeover by Robert Platek could be completed imminently, but he warned supporters against getting carried away by the news after previous false dawns.

It has been a nightmare few years for Reading under the ownership of Dai Yongge, and the club's long-suffering supporters have seen multiple takeover attempts fail.

The latest of those came in September when former Wycombe Wanderers owner Rob Couhig's bid to buy the club collapsed at the last minute, and he has subsequently become embroiled in a legal battle with Yongge.

However, the Royals confirmed last week that they have entered a period of exclusivity with a potential buyer, who was later revealed to be American businessman Platek, and the club revealed that they are hopeful of a "quick completion".

Platek is currently the owner of Portuguese side Casa Pia, while he has previously been involved with Italian outfit Spezia and Danish club Sonderjyske, and according to Reading Today, all parties are hopeful the takeover will be finalised by April.

Despite their ongoing off-field issues and the departure of manager Ruben Selles to Hull City in December, Reading have managed to continue their promotion push in League One, and after a 2-1 win at Wigan Athletic on Saturday, Noel Hunt's men are ninth in the table, just three points from the play-off places.

League One table (as it stands 3rd March) Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 32 35 76 2 Wycombe Wanderers 33 26 64 3 Wrexham 33 20 62 4 Stockport County 34 18 60 5 Huddersfield Town 34 16 58 6 Charlton Athletic 33 14 56 7 Bolton Wanderers 33 3 54 8 Leyton Orient 34 16 53 9 Reading 33 4 53

David Prutton reacts to Reading FC takeover developments

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, David Prutton admitted he is treating the latest takeover developments at Reading with caution, but he expressed his hope that Platek's attempts to buy the club will be successful.

"I think there will be an air of caution about this, cautious optimism I would like to say, given the fact that we are five prospective new owners in," Prutton said.

"It's 500 days since the club was put up for sale officially, and given the false dawns that have occurred before this, you feel slightly pessimistic to say that Reading fans would need to put the brakes on about this, but I'm sure they've seen enough, endured enough and experienced enough so far after what's gone on under the current regime.

"Until something is signed and sealed, they won't get carried away at all.

"Of course, they are showing character and ability on the pitch under Noel Hunt - with their comeback victory at the weekend a real example of that - and that fighting spirit seems to have emboldened both the players and the fans, and they do need to stick together.

"Hopefully, at some stage, that collective umbrella from the top down will encompass everybody and Reading can continue their march back to the Championship, but they will want to be back in the promised land of the Premier League.

"I think it's very important not to get carried away, but I also think that the optimism that can help this football club thrive again should underpin all of it because, as we know, football fans are the absolute bedrock of any club.

"Reading fans quite simply deserve better."

Related New Reading FC takeover update hands supporters real hope Reading FC ownership situation may finally be heading towards the endgame supporters crave

Dai Yongge's disastrous Reading tenure could finally be coming to an end

As Prutton says, Reading supporters will not be getting too excited by reports of Platek's imminent takeover after previous disappointments, but it does seem as though there may finally be light at the end of the tunnel.

Platek is in talks to purchase Yongge's shares, as well as the stadium and training ground, suggesting that he is committed to taking the club forward, and given his vast football experience, he should be a safe pair of hands for the Royals.

With Platek hopeful of completing his takeover by April and the team still firmly in play-off contention in League One, there could be brighter days ahead for Reading after a turbulent few years under Yongge.