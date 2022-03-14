Sky Sports pundit provides score prediction for Nottingham Forest v QPR

Two clubs who are hoping to be in the Championship play-offs at the end of the season will clash at the City Ground on Wednesday night as Nottingham Forest take on Queens Park Rangers.

They may have one eye on the visit of Liverpool on Sunday evening for their FA Cup quarter-final encounter, but Forest’s main goal is to win promotion to the Premier League as soon as they can.

They’re currently in a strong position to finish in the top six at the end of the season, being just two points off Sheffield United in sixth place with a game in hand to boot, with Steve Cooper’s side on a six-match unbeaten run in the league.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Nottingham Forest players born in?

1 of 20 Brennan Johnson Peterborough Burton Derby Nottingham

Arriving on Trentside this week are a QPR side who were in poor form going into their weekend clash with Luton Town, having won just one of their previous seven games to ensure that the chasing pack behind them had closed in.

However a 2-1 win against the Hatters took them back up to fourth position in the second tier – however EFL pundit and former Forest midfielder David Prutton believes that they’ll fall short against his former club by a 2-1 scoreline.

“Nottingham Forest made light work of Reading on Saturday,” Prutton told his Sky Sports podcast.

“Their FA Cup quarter-final with Liverpool is on the horizon, but there is work to do against QPR in midweek.

“QPR snatched an excellent comeback win against Luton at the weekend, which fired them back into the top six.

“This is a tough trip, though. Forest should have too much at the City Ground.”

The Verdict

Much like Blackburn Rovers, QPR were looking good to potentially mount an automatic promotion push a couple of months ago – only to see their form tail off dramatically.

The Hoops were outside of the play-off spots before getting back to winning ways against Luton, and if results don’t go their way this week then they could very well drop out of the top six again.

They’re probably facing Forest at the worst possible time as well considering they’re riding the crest of a wave right now and their good run of form shows no sign of slowing down.

Even though sights may be on the Liverpool clash for some, this is arguably much more important and a win will put Cooper’s side in an even stronger position for their promotion push.