David Prutton provides score prediction ahead of QPR vs Burnley

QPR will be hoping to secure maximum points when they welcome league leaders Burnley to Loftus Road on Sunday afternoon.

The R’s, who are currently without a manager after it was confirmed that Mick Beale would join Rangers, will be striving to ensure that their managerial search will not distract them from an important clash.

As for the Clarets, they sit at the top of the second-tier pile as things stand and will be looking to strengthen their position at the Championship’s summit on Sunday.

Burnley have not been quite as dominant away from home, although they have still managed to average 1.60 points per game away from Turf Moor.

Sharing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that this one will finish 2-2.

The verdict

It is hard to determine which clubs will have benefitted from the international break, whilst QPR’s managerial situation makes it even more difficult to predict how this one might play out at the weekend.

However, Sunday’s clash does have the potential to be a really exciting clash between two of the division’s most impressive clubs of the early part of the campaign.

Of course, the R’s have a lot of attacking threats that can cause the Burnley defence havoc, but ultimately, Burnley are at the top of the Championship table for a reason.

The Clarets have been very impressive under Vincent Kompany and will be hoping that they can take full advantage of the fact that the R’s remain without a manager.