Highlights Leicester City must secure a win against Sunderland to recover from recent setbacks and solidify their place in the top two.

The Black Cats, meanwhile, need a victory to boost their play-off hopes.

David Prutton is predicting a win for the visitors at the Stadium of Light.

David Prutton believes Leicester City will bounce back with a victory against Sunderland tonight, making his prediction for Sky Sports.

The Foxes have registered some negative results in recent times - and that isn't like them considering they have been excellent for much of the campaign.

But losses against Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers have wiped out their big lead at the top of the table, with Ipswich Town sitting just three points behind them at this stage.

Championship Table (1st-4th) (As of March 5th) P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 35 40 78 2 Ipswich Town 35 25 75 3 Leeds United 35 37 73 4 Southampton 35 24 70

Another loss at the Stadium of Light would be a crushing blow for Enzo Maresca's side - and they will be doing everything they can to get back on track with three points. A draw may not be enough for them, as they look to fend off promotion rivals.

Their opponents, the Black Cats, look set to remain in the Championship for another season, with the club slipping away from the promotion mix.

Currently sitting in 10th place and nine points adrift of the top six with 11 games to go, Mike Dodds' side's chances of securing a place in the play-offs at the end of the season are getting slimmer and slimmer.

But a win tonight would give them hope.

David Prutton predicts: Sunderland v Leicester City

It wouldn't have been a surprise to see Prutton sit on the fence, because neither team are in good form and the team lower down in the division has the home advantage this evening.

But the Sky Sports presenter believes the Foxes will come out on top in this meeting, writing: "Sunderland are drifting, badly. Changing manager has not helped and it is four defeats in a row now.

"A season that started with so much promise is dwindling, and they are without Jack Clarke for the foreseeable as well.

"That should all give Leicester some hope. They have lost three in a row, and are just five clear of Leeds in third heading into this one.

"What seemed like a procession at one stage is getting a little edgy. But I think this is where they get back to winning ways, because Sunderland are in no kind of form."

Prutton believes the Foxes will register a 2-1 victory - a result all Leicester fans would take.

Leicester City need a result just as much as Sunderland do

The Black Cats need to win this game.

Not only could it allow them to close the gap between themselves and the top six, but it would also provide them with a real morale boost.

It could even be the catalyst for a better spell of form.

But Leicester need a win just as much, with the Foxes potentially at risk of falling out of the top two unless they manage to get some wins on the board in their next few games.

That would be disastrous for a Leicester side that have been dominant for much of the campaign.