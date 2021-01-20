David Prutton predicts what will happen in Nottingham Forest’s clash v Middlesbrough

David Prutton has predicted the points to be shared when Nottingham Forest host Middlesbrough in the Championship at the City Ground tonight.

Following a disastrous run during the end of November and beginning of December, Forest have now put together a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions, and confidence should be sky high after their near-complete performance against Millwall on Saturday.

Another three points might not only move Chris Hughton’s team up to a season-high of 16th, but moved the City Ground outfit eight points clear of the relegation-zone.

Meanwhile, Boro are heading in the other direction following three defeats in four matches in all competitions, which has seen Neil Warnock’s men slip five points behind the play-off places.

Despite Forest currently in better form and have the advantage of being at home, EFL pundit has gone for a 1-1 draw by the River Trent on Wednesday evening.

He told Sky Sports: “It’s taken a fair while, but now things are finally starting to click for Chris Hughton at Forest. They went through a really rough patch at the tail end of last year, where they found both goals and wins hard to come by, and now, having weathered that storm, are now seven unbeaten in all competitions, with just three goals conceded in that time.

“A goal from Birmingham’s Scott Hogan dealt Boro a defeat by the narrowest of margins at the weekend and Neil Warnock will be keen to get the promotion charge back on track here. This will be an intriguing match-up and, as a result, I can’t split them.”

The Verdict

Nottingham Forest’s home form has been outstanding in recent weeks, whilst Boro have struggled on their travels all season – minus their festive victories at Birmingham City and Wycombe.

And whilst Hughton’s Forest have started to kick into gear results wise, their defensive record gives them more reason for optimism, although that’ll be put to the test against free-scoring Boro.

Momentum is key at any stage in the season, and I think that’ll work in Forest’s favour here.