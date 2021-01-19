David Prutton predicts what will happen in Derby County’s clash v Bournemouth

David Prutton has predicted Wayne Rooney to suffer a second straight defeat as permanent Derby County manager when his Rams side face Bournemouth tonight.

Rooney was appointed as full-time boss on Friday, although the Pride Park outfit weren’t able to hand the former Manchester United midfielder the ideal start following defeat to Rotherham.

The result means that Derby have lost three of their previous four Championship matches and dropped to 23rd in the table, although bettering the Millers’ result against Watford will be enough to see Rooney’s team climb out of the relegation-zone – with Sheffield Wednesday not in action.

And they’ll be up against a Cherries outfit that’re faltering themselves after they slipped further off the pace in the battle for the top-two after defeat to Luton, which continued their terrible run of form.

The sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium on Halloween which extended the Rams’ unbeaten run against the South Coast outfit to eight matches (W5 D3).

But Prutton has predicted that run to end this evening. He told Sky Sports: “Though Wayne Rooney’s appointment as permanent Derby boss should bring some stability to the club, the defeat to Rotherham took the gloss off just a little bit. These are worrying times both on and off the pitch for the Rams, who have failed to score in four of their last five games.

“Bournemouth had an enforced lay-off before Christmas and, barring the 4-1 FA Cup win over Oldham, they’ve stuttered since, losing ground on Swansea and Norwich in the process. I think they might edge this one, though.”

The Verdict

Bournemouth are almost impossible to predict, whilst Derby come into the match in poor form.

Both sides desperately need the points for different reasons, and I expect a huge reaction from the Rams to Saturday’s defeat.

I’m going to sit on the fence and say the points will be shared.