David Prutton predicts what will happen in Blackburn Rovers’ game with Norwich City

Blackburn host Championship leaders Norwich at Ewood Park on Saturday in a game that has the makings of a classic.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton agrees, and has predicted a share of the spoils in an entertaining 2-2 draw in Lancashire.

Despite nine points and as many places separating the sides in the second-tier table, Rovers boast an impressive home record, and are the top scorers in the league with 31 goals in 17 games.

Blackburn picked up just one point from two difficult away trips to Bristol City and Brentford in their last two matches, and the going gets even tougher for Tony Mowbray’s men this weekend.

That’s because Rovers will be up against a Norwich City side that’ll not only arrive at Ewood Park three points clear at the top of the Championship, but have lost just once in 13 league games.

Lambert? Hughton? Who was the Norwich City manager when each of these 15 Canaries moments happened?

1 of 15 Who was Norwich City's manager when their kit was manufactured by Umbro? Ken Brown John Bond Ron Saunders Gary Megson

Norwich were humbled at Luton in their last away game, but having safely navigated their way through tough visits to Middlesbrough, Stoke and Bristol City prior to that defeat, Daniel Farke’s men won’t fear anyone in this division.

The Verdict

But with the likes of Harvey Elliott and Adam Armstrong in outstanding form, and the Canaries not exactly keeping things tight at the back, conceding eight in their last five matches, I believe Rovers’ attacking talent will prove too much for Farke’s side.

Blackburn have a wretched record against Norwich in recent seasons, losing five of their previous six meetings (D1), but I think they’ll more than hold there own here and sneak a 2-1 victory here.