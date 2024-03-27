Highlights Leeds United face a tough match at Watford, but David Prutton has tipped the Whites to secure a narrow 2-1 victory.

The Hornets, under interim head coach Tom Cleverley, pose a threat.

However, Leeds should have the quality to get the job done.

David Prutton has predicted a narrow win for Leeds United against Watford this Good Friday, delivering his verdict to Sky Sports ahead of this clash at Vicarage Road.

Having endured mixed fortunes under Valerien Ismael during the 2023/24 campaign, it looked as though the Hornets were going to stick with him, but there was speculation about his future during the latter stages of his tenure and his dismissal was arguably one of the club's best managerial decisions in a while.

With Ismael gone, Tom Cleverley is currently the club's interim head coach, and he will be looking to do as well as he possibly can between now and the end of the campaign to prove himself to the Pozzo family.

Leeds, meanwhile, will be hoping to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Having gone unbeaten in the league in 2024, Daniel Farke's side seem to be unstoppable at the minute, but they can't become complacent in their quest to secure automatic promotion.

Leicester City and Ipswich Town are both on their tail - and Southampton can't be ruled out of the race for the top two yet either.

This means nothing less than three points will do for the Whites, who ideally need to remain unbeaten between now and the end of the season.

David Prutton predicts: Watford v Leeds United

The visitors are arguably strong favourites in this game, but Prutton doesn't think this match will be a comfortable one for them.

Predicting a 2-1 win for Farke's men, he wrote for Sky Sports: "Tom Cleverley enjoyed a decent start in charge of Watford, winning his first game as interim boss. But Leeds are a very different proposition to Birmingham City.

"Daniel Farke’s side went top of the Championship before the international break, a feat that seemed unthinkable not too long ago, but they have been utterly relentless.

"They’ll have to sit and watch the rest of the action unfold on Good Friday before heading out at Vicarage Road, but they are too good right now not to get the job done."

Leeds United should have enough quality to get the job done against Watford

This is a banana skin for the Whites.

The Hornets are a dangerous opponent with the players they have and the fact there isn't too much pressure on them at this point.

This should allow the hosts to express themselves at Vicarage Road.

Leeds should have enough quality to win the three points though, with Willy Gnonto (pictured above) potentially set to play a big part in Hertfordshire.

Crysencio Summerville is another player who can be a game-changer in the final third at this level - and they have enough quality across the pitch to be successful on Friday night.