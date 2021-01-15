David Prutton predicts the score of Middlesbrough’s clash with Birmingham City

David Prutton has predicted Middlesbrough to extend their outstanding home record when they host Birmingham City at the Riverside on Saturday lunchtime.

Neil Warnock’s team have really turned a corner over the festive period, winning four times in their previous five Championship fixtures, and can climb back into the top-six with three points.

More than 60 percent of the points Boro have earned this season have come on home soil – with the North East outfit conceding just four times in their 10 Riverside Stadium fixtures this season, meaning they’ll be expecting another positive result here.

And they’ll be significant favourites against a Birmingham side that’ve taken just a solitary point from their last six Championship matches.

However, Aitor Karanka will be hoping a return to the Riverside Stadium can spark his team and prevent them from slipping closer to the relegation-zone.

But whilst all of Birmingham’s last three league wins have all come on the road, the St Andrew’s outfit were thrashed by Boro in their previous meeting only last month.

Here’s what Prutton told Sky Sports: “Middlesbrough are in a decent stretch of form in the Championship. That FA Cup defeat at Brentford last week won’t bother Neil Warnock too much at all.

“Birmingham are on a bad run. Will a return to the Riverside inspire Aitor Karanka? I can’t see it if I’m honest.”

The Verdict

I cannot see past a comfortable Boro win here.

Warnock’s men have one of the best home records in the Championship, and with Birmingham conceding plenty and not scoring many, everything here points towards a miserable return for Karanka.