Sunderland take on Watford at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday.

The Black Cats picked up a crucial 2-1 win over fellow play-off contenders West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Sunday, with Dennis Cirkin's second half double turning the game around after John Swift's penalty gave the Baggies the lead just before half time.

Tony Mowbray's men are on a seven-game unbeaten run and currently sit sixth in the table, level on points with Millwall in seventh and Blackburn Rovers in eighth.

The Hornets' play-off hopes were all but ended as they were beaten 1-0 by Hull City at the MKM Stadium, with Ozan Tufan's 25th-minute penalty condemning his former club to their second successive defeat.

Chris Wilder has now won just two of his nine games in charge and his side sit 12th in the table, six points from the play-off places with two games remaining, while they have a significantly worse goal difference than many of those above them.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton believes the Black Cats will cement their play-off place with a 2-0 victory in this one.

"Sunderland have hit form at the right time! What a big win that was for them at West Brom last week. The play-offs have moved from hope, to genuine possibility now if they keep their nerves over the next couple of games," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"This is a good fixture for them, because Watford just look like they want the season to be over. If Sunderland keep their cool, they should get three points here."

Will Sunderland beat Watford?

It is an excellent opportunity for Sunderland to continue their play-off push against the out-of-form Hornets.

Watford's promotion hopes are realistically over after the defeat at Hull, with Wilder struggling to make an impact since his arrival in March.

Wilder has publicly criticised his players on a number of occasions and it feels inevitable that he will be departing Vicarage Road at the end of the season, so he is unlikely to get much of a response from his squad in the remaining fixtures.

Mowbray has done an outstanding job to keep the Black Cats in top six contention, despite losing key players such as Corry Evans and Ross Stewart to long-term injuries and he will be hoping that the surprising rumours about his future this week do not prove to be a distraction.

The hosts should have significantly more motivation and are strong favourites to continue their impressive recent form.