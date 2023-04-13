Sheffield United take on Cardiff City in the Championship at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

The Blades suffered a setback in their automatic promotion push as they were beaten 2-0 by already-promoted leaders Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday night.

However, United played much of the game with 10 men after goalkeeper Wes Foderingham was sent off early on for bringing down Nathan Tella following a defensive mix up with Jack Robinson. The Clarets capitalised on their numerical advantage with a second half double from Johann Berg Gudmondsson sealing all three points.

Paul Heckingbottom's men remain in second place, but the gap has now been closed to five points by third-placed Luton Town, although the Blades do have a game in hand over the Hatters.

The Bluebirds were beaten 1-0 by play-off chasing Sunderland at the Cardiff City Stadium on Monday, with Dennis Cirkin's winner securing the victory for the Black Cats.

After a good run of form, Sabri Lamouchi's side have been dragged back into trouble after just one win in their last five games. They currently sit 21st in the table, one point above the relegation zone with five games remaining.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes the Blades will bounce back from their defeat to the Clarets with a comfortable 2-0 win in this one.

"Sheffield United may have been beaten at Burnley, but they are still right in pole position for that second spot and this is a very winnable home game," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Cardiff are right down there in that scrap to beat the drop, and need a win here to ensure they aren’t in the bottom three by Saturday evening. I can’t see them getting anything, in truth."

Will Sheffield United beat Cardiff City?

It is hard to disagree with Prutton that this will be anything other than a Blades victory.

The Bluebirds are the lowest scorers in the division with just 33 goals and against a United side with one of the best defences and strongest home records, it is tough to see them coming away with a result.

There is no doubt Cardiff have improved under Lamouchi and their defensive record compares favourably to those around them, while the Blades' last three victories have all been by one goal, so it may be a closer affair than many would be expecting.

However, Heckingbottom's side definitely come into this one as favourites and they should take one step closer to promotion with a win.