Coventry City take on Birmingham City at the Coventry Building Society Arena in the Championship on Saturday.

The Sky Blues moved into the play-off places with a 2-1 win home win over struggling Reading last weekend, with goals from Matt Godden and Gustavo Hamer either side of Lucas Joao's equaliser securing a deserved three points.

Mark Robins' side currently sit fifth in the table, one point clear of seventh-placed Millwall with two games remaining.

They come into the game on a run of five games unbeaten, while they have lost just one of their last 15 outings.

The Blues suffered a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to struggling Blackpool at St Andrew's last Saturday, with Morgan Rodgers capitalising on a mix up between Neil Etheridge and Kevin Long to set up Ian Poveda to score the winner for the Seasiders.

John Eustace's men are 17th in the table, with safety already secured after what has been a much-improved season at the club.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton believes the Sky Blues will cement their play-off place with a 2-1 victory here.

"Coventry are in control of that top-six spot now. Win their last two games and they will be in the play-offs. It sounds simple doesn't it! Especially against a Birmingham side with nothing to play for," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"It can go one of two ways, really. Birmingham could play with freedom, or already be on the beach. All the pressure is on Coventry, but I still think they should have enough here."

Will Coventry City beat Birmingham City?

It is an excellent opportunity for the Sky Blues to maintain their spot in the top six ahead of a tricky final day game at Middlesbrough.

But with the game being a Midlands derby, it will be a hotly contested affair, while the Blues have proven to be a difficult opponent for some of the division's promotion contenders, beating Blackburn Rovers and Millwall in recent weeks.

Coventry were given a boost with the news that the Blues could be missing a number of players due to a sickness bug among the squad, while they have lost just once at home since mid-January.

There is a lot of pressure on the game for the Sky Blues, but they come into this one as favourites and as Prutton says, they should have enough to pick up a crucial three points before the tough trip to the Riverside Stadium.