Cardiff City take on Queens Park Rangers in the Championship at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

The Bluebirds picked up an impressive point in a 2-2 draw with newly-relegated Leeds United in their opening game at Elland Road on Sunday.

Goals from Josh Bowler and Ike Ugbo gave Cardiff a two-goal lead before halftime, but Liam Cooper pulled one back for the Whites shortly after the break.

Despite the Bluebirds defending valiantly throughout the second half, the Whites scored a deserved late equaliser through Crysencio Summerville in the fifth minute of stoppage time to deny Erol Bulut a win in his first game in charge.

Cardiff then progressed through to the second round of the Carabao Cup after beating League Two side Colchester United 3-0 on penalties following an entertaining 2-2 draw on Wednesday night.

The R's endured a dismal start to the season as they were beaten 4-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday, with goals from Tom Dele-Bashiru, Imran Louza, Matheus Martins, and Vakoun Bayo giving the Hornets a four-goal lead after 43 minutes.

Bayo went close to a fifth before halftime and Louza hit the crossbar in the second half, but the Hoops managed to prevent further damage.

The R's narrowly avoided relegation last season after a disastrous second half of the campaign and they are widely expected to struggle towards the bottom of the table once again this time around.

Cardiff v QPR: David Prutton's prediction

Sky Sports presenter Prutton believes that QPR's problems will continue in South Wales, predicting a 2-0 win for Cardiff.

"It would have been frustrating for Cardiff to not win at Leeds last week after putting themselves in such a good position. But before the game they would have likely bitten your hand off for a point at Elland Road," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"What QPR would have given for a point. They were dismal at Watford, and Gareth Ainsworth has such a big job on his hands already this season. Home win here for me."

Will Cardiff City beat QPR?

It is difficult to disagree with Prutton that Cardiff will pick up three points in this one.

Despite their late heartbreak at Elland Road, it was a strong performance from the Bluebirds, with a number of their new signings impressing.

It was an incredibly poor display from the R's against Watford last weekend and after conceding 71 goals last season, the second-most in the division, they have shown no signs of tightening up at the back.

The Hoops' defensive options are currently depleted with Jimmy Dunne and Jake Clarke-Salter sidelined, which does provide some mitigation, but it was an alarming start to the campaign, particularly after their decline in the second half of last season.

Steve Cook should come straight into the R's defence after completing his move from Nottingham Forest and should add some much-needed solidity and resilience, but it will be a tough game for Ainsworth's men, with Cardiff possessing a number of dangerous attacking threats, including Bowler, Ugbo, Aaron Ramsey and Karlan Grant.

Ainsworth will be desperate for his side to show a response after last weekend's defeat, but the Bluebirds come into the match as strong favourites.