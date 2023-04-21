Preston North End take on Blackburn Rovers at Deepdale in the Championship on Saturday.

North End's play-off hopes took a further blow as they were beaten 4-2 by in-form Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Swans were 3-0 up by half time after a dominant first half performance, with goals from Joel Piroe, Joe Allen and Harry Darling putting them firmly in control.

Preston improved after the break, with Tom Cannon pulling one back just after half time when he turned Robbie Brady's free-kick home before Troy Parrott added a second for the visitors in the 71st minute.

The hosts were then reduced to 10-men when Allen was sent off following a brawl which also saw North End manager Ryan Lowe dismissed, but they still managed to add a fourth through Piroe as the Lilywhites were condemned to their second consecutive defeat.

Lowe's side drop down to 11th in the table, but they are still only two points from the play-off places with three games remaining.

Rovers suffered late heartbreak as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Coventry City at Ewood Park on Wednesday night.

Sam Gallagher gave the hosts a deserved lead in the 39th minute when he converted Joe Rankin-Costello's cross with a diving header, but the Sky Blues improved after the break and equalised in the fifth minute of stoppage time when goalkeeper Ben Wilson bundled home Gustavo Hamer's corner.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's men are now without a win their last five league games, but they currently sit sixth in the table, one point clear of seventh-placed West Bromwich Albion.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton believes there will be little to separate the two sides in this Lancashire derby, predicting a 2-2 draw.

"Preston have hit the buffers at the wrong time. Just when they looked like they were powering into the top six, they have lost two in a row and are back down in 11th," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Blackburn are still in the driving seat for the spot Preston want, and this is a massive, massive game. I just can’t split them. Draw for me."

Will Preston North End beat Blackburn Rovers?

This is an incredibly tough one to call with both sides in poor form.

With Blackburn currently occupying the final play-off place, defeat for North End would likely end their top six hopes.

Rovers will be disappointed with back-to-back home draws and with tough fixtures to come before the end of the season, this is also one that they cannot afford to lose.

Given the importance of the game and the fact it is a Lancashire derby, a draw feels the likely outcome.