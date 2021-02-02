David Prutton predicts the result of Millwall vs Norwich City this evening

David Prutton has predicted Millwall’s wretched home form to continue when Championship leaders Norwich City travel to The Den on Tuesday.

Despite being renowned for their strong home record, Gary Rowett’s men have won the joint-fewest matches on their own patch in English football this season, and are winless in 10 games in all competitions at The Den following their draw with Watford last Tuesday.

However, the Lions are currently enjoying a three-match unbeaten run in the league after draws against Watford and then Cardiff on Saturday came after their impressive victory at Huddersfield.

Meanwhile, whilst Norwich remain comfortably top of the second-tier standings, their lead was cut to just four points after they were held to a goalless draw by Middlesbrough at the weekend.

And whilst Daniel Farke’s team boast the best away record in the Championship, Millwall are one of just five teams to prevent the the Canaries scoring in the league this season in what was their only over stalemate.

But Prutton has predicted Norwich to bounce back here.

He told Sky Sports:

“This is often around the time of year that Millwall start to build some momentum. It doesn’t seem like it’s quite happening, though, mainly due to a lack of goals.

“Norwich were frustrated by Middlesbrough at the weekend. They are going to have to make do without the suspended Emi Buendia, but they should have enough to bounce back with a win.”

The Verdict

The underdog tag usually suits Millwall, but given their recent home record, I think they’ll see anything from this game as a bonus.

Norwich are heavy favourites with the bookmakers, although the absence of the influential Emi Buendia following his sending off against Boro could make for a tricky evening in South London.

A trip to The Den is never an easy assignment, but one I think the visitors will pass narrowly.