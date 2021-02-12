David Prutton predicts the result of Derby County vs Middlesbrough – Do you agree with him?

David Prutton has predicted Middlesbrough to bounce back from their recent wretched form when they travel to Derby County in the Championship tomorrow.

Given sixth-placed Bournemouth’s poor run of results, Neil Warnock’s team are just five points behind the top-six places, although they head to Pride Park having collected just a single point in their previous four league games.

Boro suffered their biggest defeat under Warnock against leaders Brentford last weekend, and must improve dramatically – with the Rams a dangerous outfit under the permanent guidance of Wayne Rooney.

But Derby themselves are on the back of a heavy defeat – with Rooney’s side suffering a damaging defeat against fellow strugglers Rotherham United earlier this month, a result which saw them drop back into the bottom-three.

Despite the hosts boasting the better form in recent weeks, Prutton thinks that Middlesbrough will return to winning ways.

He told Sky Sports:

“Derby have had a lot of time to dwell on their defeat to Rotherham and what went wrong for them there. They missed Krystian Bielik a lot in that one, and look so much less secure without him.

“Middlesbrough have no wins in four, which is the longest run since Neil Warnock took over. They will want to get back on the horse, which I think they’ll do at Pride Park.”

The Verdict

With Bournemouth faltering, this is a potential season-defining period for Middlesbrough, who begin an inviting set of fixtures with a trip to Pride Park.

Warnock will be desperate to end this poor run, but the Rotherham result aside, Derby have been consistent since Rooney arrived, and I think they’ll edge this one.