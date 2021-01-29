David Prutton predicts the result of Derby County vs Bristol City

EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted Derby County to continue their winning run under Wayne Rooney when they face Bristol City on Saturday.

Following defeat to Rotherham United in Rooney’s first Championship match as permanent Rams manager earlier this month, the Pride Park outfit have managed consecutive 1-0 victories over Bournemouth and Queens Park Rangers to ease their relegation fears.

Despite those two positive results, 22nd-place Rotherham United are currently in excellent form themselves, which means Derby sit just two points clear of the bottom-three.

Sibley? Jozwiak? – Can you name which Derby County player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Who scored the club's first league goal of the season? Martyn Waghorn Wayne Rooney Louie Sibley Jack Marriott

But whilst Derby’s league position is nothing to write home about, the Rams have already beaten some of the best sides in the Championship, and will be expecting nothing less against the Robins.

The Ashton Gate outfit are heading in the right direction, but each of their previous four league wins have come on home soil.

13 places currently separate the sides in the league table, but Prutton told Sky Sports that he thinks Derby will come away with another slender victory.

The Verdict

I’m going to have to agree with Prutton here.

Bristol City are obviously in a far strongest position, but their away form is wretched, whilst Derby have the bit between their teeth and I can see them continuing their momentum with three points.

Whilst the Rams sit just two points above relegation, they’ve been defensively organised under Rooney, and I can see that going some way to helping them overcome another major hurdle here.