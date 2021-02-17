David Prutton predicts the result of Barnsley’s clash with Blackburn Rovers tonight

Sky Sports‘ David Prutton has predicted Barnsley to edge out Blackburn Rovers 2-1 this evening in a clash between two play-off hopefuls in the Championship.

Barnsley produced perhaps their best and most impressive victory since returning to the second-tier by winning at Brentford on Sunday to end their 21-match unbeaten run in the league.

That victory ended the Tykes’ five-match wait for a league win, moving them now just six points behind sixth-placed Bournemouth as bid to continue their unlikely top-six charge.

7 of these 18 facts about Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael are fake – Can you identify which ones aren’t true?

1 of 18 Ismael was born in 1975. True False

Meanwhile, Blackburn are hoping to avoid three Championship matches on the bounce when they travel to South Yorkshire after following up their loss at QPR last Saturday with another in their Lancashire derby with rivals Preston on Friday night.

Having failed to take advantage of Bournemouth’s recent dip, this is starting to feel like the point of no return for Rovers’ top-six hopes.

The Verdict

Barnsley should be flying with confidence after becoming just the fourth side to beat Brentford this season, and with their previous performance against Chelsea every bit as impressive, I think the Tykes will continue their push towards the play-offs here.

Any team with likes of Harvey Elliott and Adam Armstrong in it are going to be a dangerous one, but something isn’t quite clicking at the moment for Blackburn.

They’re more than capable of winning at Oakwell, but their performances and results against both QPR and Preston recently would suggest that another defeat might well be on the cards.