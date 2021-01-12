David Prutton predicts the result Millwall’s clash against Bournemouth

David Prutton has predicted Bournemouth to overcome the challenge over Millwall without too many difficulties when the pair meet on the South Coast on Tuesday.

Both sides come into the game having safely progressed in the FA Cup – with the Cherries thrashing League Two outfit Oldham Athletic, whilst Gary Rowett’s Lions beat Non League opposition in Boreham Wood.

But Bournemouth’s Championship form has been inconsistent of late, although they did manage to taste victory at Stoke City on New Year’s Day.

Those three points mean that a third home win on the bounce will be enough to send the Cherries back into the automatic promotion, and Tindall’s men should fancy their chances against a Millwall side that’ve won just once in their previous 13 league games.

Did AFC Bournemouth sign each of these 18 players for more or less than £1 million?

1 of 18 Did Marc Wilson sign for Bournemouth for more or less than £1 million? More Less

Rowett’s men picked up a confidence-boosting victory at Meadow Park on Saturday, but the Lions are in desperate need of three points in order to put some breathing space between themselves and the bottom-three.

Following their wretched recent form, the South Londoners are only six points above danger, although they do have two games in hand on the majority of the sides around them.

But Prutton expects the hosts to claim the points here. He told Sky Sports:

“You know Bournemouth will be right up there until the end of the season, but these are the types of games they have to win if they are to finish above the line in the top two, rather than just below.

“Millwall have just one win in 13 in the Championship, and they’ve slipped towards the wrong end of the table. They do have games in hand, but this is one of them and I can’t see them getting anything from their trip to the south coast.”

The Verdict

Whilst Millwall have managed to win at the likes of Preston and Bristol City this term, I cannot see past Bournemouth here.

With Josh King finally getting off the mark in the FA Cup on Saturday, and David Brooks also in the goals, I expect the Cherries to have too much for a Millwall outfit that are finding goals extremely hard to come by themselves.