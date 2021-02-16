David Prutton predicts the outcome of Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest

Sky Sports‘ David Prutton has predicted Swansea City to close to the gap on the automatic promotion places with victory over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Steve Cooper’s team come into the game sitting four points behind second-placed Brentford – and one further point behind Championship leaders Norwich City, although the South Wales oufit do have two games in hand on both.

Only Manchester City, who ended the Swans’ FA Cup journey last week, have beaten Cooper’s side in all competitions this term – with Swansea on an eight-match unbeaten run in the league.

A first-half Connor Roberts goal was enough to earn the hosts a slender win at the City Ground in their meeting earlier in the campaign, although Forest were on the receiving end of a 5-1 hammering when the sides last met in the FA Cup fourth-round last month.

But Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in four matches since, and another three points here could move Chris Hughton’s side closer to the top-half than the relegation-zone.

The Verdict

With this a clash of not only two sides bang in form, but a Swansea side that’ve suffered just one home league defeat all season against a Forest outfit that’re on a three-match winning run on the road, I expect to see an extremely close game.

Many will see as a home banker, but the City Ground side have tightened up defensively since the middle of December, conceding just six times in their last 11 league outings, and I think they’ll surprise a few and come away with something to show for their efforts here.