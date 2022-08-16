David Prutton predicts the outcome of Stoke City’s clash with Middlesbrough

Stoke City will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship tomorrow when they host Middlesbrough at the bet365 Stadium.

After securing a 2-0 victory over Blackpool, the Potters suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Lewis Baker’s goal in the second-half cancelled out an effort from Yuta Nakayama before Stoke conceded twice in the closing stages.

Potters manager Michael O’Neill is set to be without Harry Clarke for this particular fixture due to the fact that the Arsenal loanee suffered a shin injury earlier this month.

As for Middlesbrough, they will be unable to call upon the services of Josh Coburn for the foreseeable future as a result of the forward’s knee injury.

Boro will be determined to secure their first league victory of the season tomorrow after picking up two points from their opening three fixtures.

A brace from Chuba Akpom sealed a point for Middlesbrough in their showdown with Sheffield United on Sunday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, presenter David Prutton has predicted that Stoke will suffer a 2-1 defeat to Boro.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton said: “Stoke should have picked up at least a point at Huddersfield on Saturday.

“The fact they were beaten sort of sums up the way things have gone for them in the last couple of years under Michael O’Neill.

“Middlesbrough have not quite got off to the start to the season many were predicting, but there were some signs of life as they battled for a draw against Sheffield United on Sunday.

“This could be a first win of the season for Chris Wilder’s side.”

The hardest Stoke City quiz on the internet - Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 How many points did Stoke City accumulate during their time in the Premier League? 431 503 441 457

The Verdict

Stoke will be hoping to defy Prutton’s prediction tomorrow as they aim to secure a second home league victory of the season.

The Potters will need to be wary of Akpom’s presence in this particular fixture as the forward will be full of confidence following his impressive display for Middlesbrough in their meeting with the Blades.

In order to have the best chance of securing all three points in front of their supporters, Stoke will need Baker to be firing on all cylinders.

Since joining the Potters earlier this year, the midfielder has been a stand-out performer for the club as he has scored nine goals and has chipped in with two assists in 25 appearances.