David Prutton predicts the outcome of Stoke City’s clash v Swansea

Swansea City will be looking to keep the pressure on the Championship automatic places when they face Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Swans had gone a goal ahead against Bristol City last weekend only on to finish on the losing side as three goals in the last half hour gave Nigel Pearson his first victory in charge of the Robins.

The result has seen Steve Cooper’s side slip four points behind second-place Brentford and 11 behind league leaders Norwich City although the South Wales side have two games in hand over the pair.

Stoke have promotion aspirations of their own but two defeats in their last two games have seen them fall to 11th in the Championship and eight points off the play-off places.

Swansea has only lost four games on their travels this season – the best in the league – but have not in their last nine trips to Staffordshire and last tasted victory at the bet365 Stadium since 2001.

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton believes there is not much to separate the two sides when they meet on Wednesday night but feels Stoke will have to get a winning run going soon if they are to make a play-off charge.

“If Stoke are to have any chance of moving back towards the top six then they need to go on a winning run soon. They started so well at Brentford on Saturday but just couldn’t hold on in the end, and their opportunities are slipping away.

Swansea would have been expecting to go on and beat Bristol City after taking the lead, and you wonder how that defeat will impact upon their confidence. They have the character to bounce back, but Stoke is a tough place to go. Draw for me.”

The Verdict

Both sides will be looking to get back to winning ways but Stoke really need to win this if they are to keep their play-off aspirations on track.

Swansea have suffered some shock results in recent weeks and have injuries to some key players but they still have the quality in their squad to keep up at least a top-six finish.

The bet365 Stadium is not a happy hunting ground for the Swans considering they haven’t won in Stoke in 20 years but I have to agree with Prutton in this one will end in a draw.