David Prutton predicts the outcome of Reading vs Brentford

David Prutton has predicted Brentford to keep up their outstanding form by beating Reading on Wednesday.

Thomas Frank’s team will arrive at the Madejski Stadium on a 20-match unbeaten run in the Championship, and know that a fourth straight league success will see them climb above Norwich and move to the top of the table, although avoiding defeat will be enough to achieve that feat.

Brentford produced another outstanding performance to thrash Middlesbrough on Saturday and look a good bet to finally secure promotion to the Premier League.

Reading are in excellent form themselves, though, and have their very own automatic promotion aspirations, although their top-two hopes suffered a major blow when they were held by Stoke on Saturday.

But the Royals have unbeaten in seven Championship matches, conceding just four times in the process, and will fancy their chances of becoming the first second-tier to beat the Bees for more than three months.

Prutton disagrees, however. He told Sky Sports:

“This is a huge game near the top. Reading know a victory will launch them right back into the automatic-promotion equation, and also really bolster their spot in the top six.

Brentford would go top with a win or draw. It is remarkable the unbeaten run they have been on. This is a real test of their credentials, but I feel they will prevail.”

The Verdict

Brentford are the top goalscorers in the Championship by some nine goals, whilst Reading boast one of the best defensive records in the division.

But I don’t think that’ll count for much here. It’s almost impossible to predict anything other than a Bees victory here, especially with Ivan Toney taking the Championship by storm.

Toney has scored six times in his last three matches, and I can see him continuing that run in a hard-fought, but high-scoring Brentford victory.