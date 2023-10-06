Highlights QPR's home record under Gareth Ainsworth has been problematic, and they need to rectify it quickly.

Blackburn Rovers have talented players but need to start winning games to drag themselves away from the drop zone.

David Prutton has predicted a narrow win for one side.

Queens Park Rangers are the hosts this weekend as they welcome Blackburn Rovers to Loftus Road.

The R's home record has been extremely problematic under current boss Gareth Ainsworth and they will be looking to rectify that as quickly as possible, though it's an easier task said than done.

They face a Blackburn side who have plenty of talented players at their disposal - but need to start converting performances into wins to give themselves the best chance of being in the promotion mix after narrowly missing out on the top six last term.

How have QPR started the 2023/24 season?

The R's are currently in the relegation zone and this isn't the biggest shock in the world.

They may have made an excellent start to last season - but they declined later on in 2022/23 and came dangerously close to being relegated before back-to-back away wins at Burnley and Stoke City.

QPR supporters will have been hoping the summer window would have been a turning point - and in fairness - they have had some decent results this season including a win at Middlesbrough.

But things aren't looking promising for them at the moment and they need to drag themselves away from the drop zone sooner rather than later.

How have Blackburn Rovers started the 2023/24 season?

Blackburn haven't been brilliant this season either - and that's a real shame for them because they were competing for promotion last season.

Winning three of their opening six league games, they have gone on to lose four consecutive league matches since then and that has left them in danger of falling into the drop zone.

They may have been impressive in the EFL Cup this season, but they need to improve their results in the league if Jon Dahl Tomasson wants to keep his job.

David Prutton's QPR v Blackburn Rovers prediction

This game is a tough one to predict considering both teams haven't endured a good season.

With this, some people will be predicting a draw but Prutton believes there will be a winner.

Making a prediction for Sky Sports, Prutton has predicted a 2-1 away win for Blackburn.

Who will come out on top in the QPR v Blackburn Rovers game?

Considering some of Blackburn's recent performances, you would probably back them to win here.

You also have to consider QPR's poor home form under Ainsworth - because the R's won't be confident of getting a result.

Their desperate to secure a home win may help them to secure three points - but QPR are in the relegation zone at this point and that will be gutting for them considering they would have wanted to steer themselves away from the bottom three.

If Blackburn get an early goal, the home supporters could get on the players' backs and that's only natural considering how poor they have been at Loftus Road.

A tense atmosphere will only help to benefit the away team, so Blackburn should be looking to make a quick and energetic start to the game, whilst also ensuring they are doing everything they can to ensure they aren't caught on the break.

If they can strike the right balance, Rovers could secure an away win and it would be much-needed.