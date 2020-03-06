David Prutton predicts the outcome of Nottingham Forest’s clash with Millwall

Having been held to a 2-2 draw on Monday by Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest will be aiming to get back on track in the Championship tonight when they host Millwall at the City Ground.

A late strike from top-scorer Lewis Grabban salvaged a point for the Reds at the Riverside Stadium against the Smoggies.

Given that Forest are now eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places, it is imperative that they return to winning ways this evening in order to keep their hopes of a top-two finish alive.

Whilst Reds manager Sabri Lamouchi is set to be without Tiago Silva and Samba Sow as a result of their respective injury issues, he could opt to turn to John Bostock and Joao Carvalho for inspiration after they both produced impressive cameo displays earlier this week.

Although Forest will enter their clash with Millwall as favourites due to the fact that they six places above Gary Rowett’s side in the Championship, they cannot afford to underestimate their opponents who are currently eyeing up a late push for the play-offs.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the fixture, pundit David Prutton has predicted that Forest will beat Millwall 2-1 in-front of their own supporters.

The 38-year-old said: “I was a little disappointed with Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

“They didn’t really perform for large swathes at Middlesbrough and it took a little piece of brilliance from Lewis Grabban to even nick a point.

“Millwall are down to just one win in five, but are still within touching distance of the play-offs as teams are slipping up everywhere.

“A win would massively boost their chance, but I have to back Forest here.”

The Verdict

Whilst Forest will have to be wary of the threat that Millwall will pose today, they will unquestionably fancy their chances of securing victory.

Given that the Lions have only won four away league games this season, they may crumble under pressure if the Reds make a positive start to proceedings.

Providing that the likes of Grabban, Joe Lolley and Sammy Ameobi are all able to deliver the goods, there is no reason why Forest cannot send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the Championship.

By sealing all three points at the City Ground, the Reds may be able to use the momentum gained from this result to push on under the guidance of Lamouchi in the coming weeks.