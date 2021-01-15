David Prutton predicts the outcome of Nottingham Forest’s clash with Millwall

Sky Sports‘ David Prutton has predicted a share of the spoils when Nottingham Forest host Millwall in a crucial clash at the lower end of the Championship standings on Saturday afternoon.

With 18 draws between them, that shouldn’t come as much surprise, although Chris Hughton’s do hold the edge in terms of form – with the Reds unbeaten in their previous six in all competitions.

Forest continued the feel-good-factor around the City Ground following victory over Cardiff City in the FA Cup third-round last weekend, and will be hoping to move even further away from second-tier danger with three points.

But whilst they’ll be up against a Millwall side that have won just once in 14 Championship games, Gary Rowett’s men are generally hard to beat – epitomised by their point against Bournemouth in midweek.

A first-half Matt Smith treble earned the Lions a comfortable win on their last trip here before lockdown started, although Rowett’s men were in far better form back in March, and need three points here to ease any potential relegation fears following their difficult recent period.

The sides played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse meeting last month, and Prutton has gone with the same scoreline here.

The Verdict

Forest don’t win very often, whilst Millwall regularly draw, meaning it’s difficult to see any other result here.

Hughton’s men are also quite short of goals, so I’m going for a stalemate in a result that won’t help either team in truth, although one that would leave Rowett the happier of the two managers.