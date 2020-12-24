David Prutton predicts the outcome of Norwich City’s Boxing Day clash with Watford

Norwich City will be hoping they can make it six wins in a row, when they return to action on Boxing Day against promotion-chasing rivals Watford.

The Canaries beat Cardiff City 2-0 in their most recent fixture, and will be hoping they can extend their lead at the top of the Championship table, with Daniel Farke’s side currently being five points clear of second-placed AFC Bournemouth.

They take on a Watford team that are sat fifth in the Championship table, and have recently had a change in management, with Xisco Munoz being appointed as their new boss after Vladimir Ivić’s departure.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton issued his thoughts ahead of the game, and labelled the task of managing Watford as a huge task for Xisco Munoz, before predicting that Norwich will run out 2-1 winners at Vicarage Road on Boxing Day.

“I don’t think its surprised anyone that Watford have a new manager in so quickly because that’s usually how they operate. It didn’t really work for Vladimir Ivic, and it will be interesting to see how they get on under Xisco Munoz. It’s a huge challenge for him.

“Norwich were very good against Cardiff. They look relentless and settled at the minute, and Daniel Farke seems assured that none of their key men will be leaving in January. I feel they will march on with another victory on Boxing Day.”

Watford will be hoping they can pick up a much-needed win against the Canaries, as they look to stay in touch with the league-leaders heading into the New Year.

Have any of these players ever been in Watford’s academy? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 22 Has Troy Deeney ever played for Watford's academy? Yes No

The Verdict:

I can see Norwich winning this one as well.

I’m still not sure that Watford made the right call in parting company with their manager heading into the New Year, as Ivic had hardly done much wrong in terms of results on the pitch.

But you have to trust the club’s judgement with that one. It’s not the ideal time for them to come up against Norwich either, as the Canaries are going to be full of confidence after picking up their fifth league win in a row against Cardiff City.

Norwich will run out winners here, although I’m sure Watford will run them close if they’re at their best on Boxing Day.